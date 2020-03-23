Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of P H Glatfelter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 206.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $516.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.73.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

P H Glatfelter Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

