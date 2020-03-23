Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total value of C$99,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,657.38. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total transaction of C$605,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,117.60.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.