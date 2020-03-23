Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.60.

TSE GWO traded down C$2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 13.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$19.70 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.08.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total transaction of C$99,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$26,657.38. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total transaction of C$605,551.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,117.60.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

