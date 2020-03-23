Green Brick Partners (GRBK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) recently:

3/19/2020 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/11/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

3/11/2020 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

1/31/2020 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $313.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.11. Green Brick Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,578.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018 over the last three months. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

