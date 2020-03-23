Greenlane (GNLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GNLN opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLN. ValuEngine raised Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

