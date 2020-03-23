Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Benchmark

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $127.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 146.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.62. 52,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,818. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $766.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.