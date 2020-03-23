GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Shares Bought by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930,000 shares during the quarter. GTT Communications accounts for approximately 5.9% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned 28.02% of GTT Communications worth $180,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 458,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.88. GTT Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

