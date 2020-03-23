Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Position Lifted by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 1.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Guidewire Software worth $37,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 476.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at $554,702.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

