Gulden 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,265.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Nocks, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $15,265.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00593335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007929 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 508,379,787 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, CoinExchange, YoBit and Nocks. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

