Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. 643,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,283. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.