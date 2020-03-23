Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 144,638 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. 14,339,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,441,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

