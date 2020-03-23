Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI stock traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.16. 47,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.23. The company has a market cap of $205.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.91.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.