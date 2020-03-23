Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of TSE:HDI traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.16. 47,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $205.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.43. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$7.40 and a 1 year high of C$17.23.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.