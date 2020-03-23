Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,140 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,750.82 ($23.03).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON HL opened at GBX 1,293 ($17.01) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,567.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,792.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.