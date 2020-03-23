Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,255 ($16.51) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,761.27 ($23.17).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,284.24 ($16.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,567.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,792.51.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

