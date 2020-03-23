Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post $85.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.50 million and the highest is $88.20 million. Harmonic reported sales of $80.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $413.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $419.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $455.70 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $473.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

