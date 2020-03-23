HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAYPY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HAYS PLC/ADR alerts:

HAYS PLC/ADR stock remained flat at $$14.49 during midday trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

HAYS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.