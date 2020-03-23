HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.87% of HB Fuller worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HB Fuller by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in HB Fuller by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUL traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

