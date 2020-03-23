HBZ coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,821.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a market cap of $274,794.37 and $16,821.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitlish.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Mercatox, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

