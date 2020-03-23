HC Wainwright Cuts BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $17.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.40% from the stock’s current price.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $186.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.21. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $1,652,378. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $11,410,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 418.9% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 783,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 632,780 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 323,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 305,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

