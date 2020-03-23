HC Wainwright Trims Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Target Price to C$1.50

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from C$2.20 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CSFB raised shares of Largo Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Ernest Michael Cleave sold 24,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$25,471.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,179.13. Also, Director David Wallace Brace purchased 25,000 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,734.27.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

