HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is Bridger Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bridger Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,945 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 5.2% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $72,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.76. 5,829,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,911. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

