Head to Head Analysis: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NYSE:PHCF)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

20.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 0.96 $7.05 million $3.11 3.62 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 7.48 -$2.46 million N/A N/A

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 1.18% 82.35% 9.92% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sculptor Capital Management and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 312.97%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Risk and Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.