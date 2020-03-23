Head-To-Head Comparison: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -4.36 Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 66.19 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -8.09

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -684.41% -265.29% Denali Therapeutics -740.74% -43.31% -32.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Denali Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.11%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it is developing LF1, an undisclosed large molecule program to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, the company has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

