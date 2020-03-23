Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) vs. Pintec Technology (OTCMKTS:PT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots -83,546.42% N/A -7,311.22% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Pintec Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 42.75 -$16.02 million N/A N/A Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.50 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MassRoots and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pintec Technology beats MassRoots on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

