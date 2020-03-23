Head-To-Head Survey: SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) versus British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and British Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 6.31% 13.30% 5.27% British Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and British Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A British Land 1 0 2 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of British Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British Land has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and British Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHIMIZU CORP/ADR $15.12 billion 0.32 $897.02 million N/A N/A British Land $1.18 billion 3.16 -$382.02 million N/A N/A

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Dividends

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. In addition, the company constructs, lets, and sells residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management systems. Further, it engages in the cultivation, production, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fittings. Additionally, the company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceuticals, medical care materials, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer. We do this by creating great environments both inside and outside our buildings and use our scale and placemaking skills to enhance and enliven them. This expands their appeal to a broader range of occupiers, creating enduring demand and driving sustainable, long term performance. Our Retail portfolio is focused on Regional and Local multi-let centres, and accounts for 49% of our portfolio. Our Offices portfolio comprises three office-led campuses in central London as well as high quality standalone buildings and accounts for 48% of our portfolio. Increasingly our focus is on providing a mix of uses and this is most evident at Canada Water, our 53 acre redevelopment opportunity where we have plans to create a new neighbourhood for London. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our places, which are designed to meet high sustainability standards, become part of local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing. In April 2016 British Land received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, the UK's highest accolade for business success for economic, social and environmental achievements over a period of five years.

