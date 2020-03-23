Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.47 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report sales of $449.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the lowest is $447.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $476.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $2,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 685,863 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

