Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.39. 182,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

