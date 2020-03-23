HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of HealthStream worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HealthStream by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HealthStream by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,623. The firm has a market cap of $672.20 million, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.14. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

