Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $121.29 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $121.29 million and approximately $20.35 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.02636415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00188746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,816,091,538 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

