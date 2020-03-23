Helex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,867.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Helex has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Helex token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $19,458.65 and approximately $12,867.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.04138379 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00066824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00037847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013108 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003625 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

