HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Monday. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.