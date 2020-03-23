Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.46 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188,075 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,932,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,201,000 after acquiring an additional 576,103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,891,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,469,148. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.