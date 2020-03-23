Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €27.50 by Barclays

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.47 ($27.29).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Monday. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a fifty-two week high of €27.85 ($32.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.52.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

