Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €91.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.87 ($98.68).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded down €2.70 ($3.14) on Monday, reaching €66.72 ($77.58). The company had a trading volume of 1,068,372 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.12.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

