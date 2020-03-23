Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 594.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 191,103 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 69,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $824.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.80%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

