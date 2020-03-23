HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $175,127.03 and $2,118.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.02664867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00186640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,120 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

