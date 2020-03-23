Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is Tang Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tang Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,017,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 496,893 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics comprises approximately 14.1% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Heron Therapeutics worth $117,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65,162 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

HRTX stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. 2,029,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,760. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.10. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

