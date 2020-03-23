Hershey’s (HSY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $134.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.47.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.30. 758,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,737. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.79 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $202,552,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

