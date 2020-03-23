HEX Market Cap Reaches $40.75 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, HEX has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $40.75 million and $1.34 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00347638 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001014 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015296 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013904 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004839 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 107,342,675,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,895,576,708 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

