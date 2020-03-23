Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,667 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $49.11. 16,067,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.