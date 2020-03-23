Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,456 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,547,000 after buying an additional 400,316 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,598,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,309. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.