Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.21.

Shares of MCD traded down $11.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,648,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,806. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.76. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

