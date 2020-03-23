Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,181,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160,089 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,122,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

