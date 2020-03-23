Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,845,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,927,000 after purchasing an additional 194,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.87. 7,920,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.30. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

