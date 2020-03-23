Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after acquiring an additional 528,066 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.39. 12,230,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,581. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.84. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

