Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.70. 63,419,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,971,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average is $156.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

