Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $3.99 on Monday, hitting $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,573. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

