Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,441,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,606. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

