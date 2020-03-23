Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

NYSE JPM traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,478,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,674,533. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average of $126.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.